Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 98,519 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $24,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDRX. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

MDRX opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.