BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of BankUnited worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.