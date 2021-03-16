Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
NYSE:BCS opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Barclays has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
