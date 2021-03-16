Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Barclays has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

