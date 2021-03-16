Barclays PLC Acquires 63,196 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,196 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,561 shares of company stock worth $2,397,214 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CNO opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.