Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of South State worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Insiders have sold 47,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,127 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSB. Truist boosted their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

South State stock opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $363.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

