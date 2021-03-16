Barclays PLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.42, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.