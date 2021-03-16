Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYPLF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Bodycote alerts:

BYPLF remained flat at $$10.74 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.