Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. 175,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

