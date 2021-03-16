BarnBridge (BOND) Market Cap Tops $117.69 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for approximately $67.86 or 0.00122647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $117.69 million and $4.01 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00460466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00053508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00098275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00569091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,469 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com

BarnBridge Token Trading

