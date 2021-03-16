Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $9.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

In related news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $51,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at $773,628.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,495. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

