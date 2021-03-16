Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 3.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned about 0.24% of Bausch Health Companies worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,576,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,452. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.