BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 34.8% in February

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Get BayCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. BayCom has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $216.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BayCom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BayCom by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BayCom by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.