Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $2.06

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 170.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 3,624.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $41,489.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00003665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00029175 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001529 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

