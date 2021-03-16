Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BECN stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

