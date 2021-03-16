Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Global.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEEM shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $323.97 million and a P/E ratio of -61.32.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,894,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

