Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Down 9.4%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s share price fell 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.50 and last traded at $43.90. 579,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 670,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEEM. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Beam Global alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.