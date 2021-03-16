Beam Price Up 30% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Beam has a total market cap of $80.28 million and approximately $40.09 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000555 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 94.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 83,774,560 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

