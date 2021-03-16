BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading Up 447.1% This Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 34.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 447.1% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $18,746.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00032286 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.