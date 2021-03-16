Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Sells $210,200.00 in Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BZH traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 440,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,374. The firm has a market cap of $645.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

