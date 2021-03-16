BellRock Brands (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Trading Down 9.3%

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 28,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 258,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

About BellRock Brands (OTCMKTS:DXBRF)

BellRock Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells cannabis products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers cannabis infused adult-use topicals, confections, edibles, beverages, and concentrates, as well as transdermal patches, tinctures, capsules, lotions, creams, other topicals, vapes, and cosmetic serums.

