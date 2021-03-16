BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Down 8.3%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 951,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,662,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

BLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $329.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

