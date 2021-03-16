BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Down 8.3%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s share price dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 951,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,662,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
BLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $329.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.
