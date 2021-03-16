Bennett S. Lebow Sells 225,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VGR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 693,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

VGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vector Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

