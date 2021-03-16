Benz Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Benz has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Benz has a total market capitalization of $1,439.41 and $2,196.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00457017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00106625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.00577940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

