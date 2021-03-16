BEPRO Network Price Up 263.3% Over Last 7 Days (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 263.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $43.33 million and $49.78 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00049386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.83 or 0.00651237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00070494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00035274 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

