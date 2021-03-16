Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CFO Sells $9,263,597.10 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CFO Shaun Holt sold 171,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $9,263,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shaun Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Shaun Holt sold 12,300 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $757,188.00.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $54.21. 1,187,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,093,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at $7,407,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

