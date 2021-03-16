Berry Data (BRY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.40 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $13.40 million and $1.22 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.70 or 0.00011904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.97 or 0.00456647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00064018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00057439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00112577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.40 or 0.00564037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

