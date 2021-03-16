Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after buying an additional 436,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,131,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,326,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BERY opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.