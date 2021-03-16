Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Insider Simon Dulhunty Sells 444,964 Shares

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) insider Simon Dulhunty sold 444,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.69), for a total transaction of A$427,165.44 ($305,118.17).

The company has a current ratio of 31.29, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Betmakers Technology Group

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides data and analytics products for the B2B wagering market in Australia. It operates through Content and Integrity, and Wholesale Wagering Products segments. The company provides racing data and analytical tools, including basic race data, such as pricing, runners, and form; analytical tools to consume and leverage the data; and wagering tools.

