BetterBetting Trading 170.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 263.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. BetterBetting has a market cap of $1.95 million and $946.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 170.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00665363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00035351 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

BetterBetting Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.