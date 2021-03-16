Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 6% on Insider Selling

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $137.01 and last traded at $139.17. Approximately 3,997,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,743,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.11.

Specifically, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BYND. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.89.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

