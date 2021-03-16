Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Pierre Legault Sells 2,216 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. 114,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,689. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,972,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

