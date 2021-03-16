Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $856,400 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

