Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Insider Nicholas Keen Sells 9,783 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Keen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Nicholas Keen sold 217 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $6,076.00.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. 114,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,689. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $594.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 962,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,972,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

