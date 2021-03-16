BIDR (BIDR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $19.15 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.84 or 0.00456679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00062597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00054630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00107446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.62 or 0.00575506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

BIDR Token Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

