Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Gap Down to $270.00

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53), but opened at GBX 260 ($3.40). Biffa shares last traded at GBX 266.50 ($3.48), with a volume of 267,139 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £813.25 million and a P/E ratio of -39.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06.

About Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.