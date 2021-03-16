Big Data Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $113.73 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $113.73 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.55 or 0.00006372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00049804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.05 or 0.00652698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00069459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data token”

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

