BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Jeff Mengoli Sells 23,790 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,433,585.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,070.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

