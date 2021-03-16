BIKI Achieves Market Cap of $12.48 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. BIKI has a market capitalization of $12.48 million and $984,869.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00049225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.41 or 0.00657165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035730 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

