Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.90. Biloxi Marsh Lands shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Biloxi Marsh Lands alerts:

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in Louisiana and Texas. The company's principal assets are surface and mineral rights to approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 1.13 billion cubic feet of natural gas and approximately 60.0 thousand barrels of oil.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.