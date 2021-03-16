Binance USD 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.73 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $4.73 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.00657414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00035653 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,039,539,706 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

