Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $98,731.17

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $98,731.17 and approximately $2.09 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.81 or 0.00454455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00061938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00113806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00072418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.18 or 0.00555572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bintex Futures Token Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars.

