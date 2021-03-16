Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $150,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $569.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

