BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 825,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 643,700 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of BCAB stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.49. BioAtla has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $68.49.
BCAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
