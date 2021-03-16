BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 825,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 11th total of 643,700 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of BCAB stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.49. BioAtla has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $68.49.

BCAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Guy Levy acquired 1,388,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

