Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.18

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $6.10. Biocept shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 230,582 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Biocept in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

