Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.18

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $6.10. Biocept shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 230,582 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BIOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Biocept in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.86.
Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
