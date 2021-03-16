BioDelivery Sciences International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,405 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,151% compared to the typical daily volume of 592 call options.

Shares of BDSI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $132,797. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 696,022 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 602,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 739.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 327,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

