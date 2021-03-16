BioDelivery Sciences International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,405 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,151% compared to the typical daily volume of 592 call options.
Shares of BDSI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $132,797. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 696,022 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 602,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 739.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 327,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.
BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
