BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Down 6.5%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 6,937,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 36,847,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIOL shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $137.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.