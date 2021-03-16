BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after acquiring an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $30,432,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 622,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 393,237 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,167 shares of company stock worth $3,721,055. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

