Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.91.

BNGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

