Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Down 9.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price was down 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 23,217,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 77,897,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

