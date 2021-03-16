Bioventus Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 23rd (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus’ (NYSE:BVS) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bioventus had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $104,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

BVS stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.51.

There is no company description available for Bioventus Inc

